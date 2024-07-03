The FIR accuses the organisers of not complying with the conditions on which the permit was obtained and hidding the actual number of people coming to the event

Relatives outside a hospital where victims of the Hathras' stampede. Pics/PTI

Hathras stampede: FIR says organisers hid evidence, violated conditions

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against the organisers of the 'satsang' in Hathras where 121 people died in a stampede accusing them of hiding evidence and allowing 2.5 lakh people for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

However, as per the PTI report, the congregation or 'satsang' conductor Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari has not been named in the FIR though his name is in the complaint.

'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the FIR filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday, reported PTI citing a senior officer.

In the FIR lodged, it is alleged that the organisers hid the actual number of devotees coming to the 'satsang' while seeking permission. It further says that they did not cooperate in traffic management and hid evidence after the stampede, which broke out after people gathered there stopped to collect mud from the way the baba's vehicle was passing.

The FIR apparently gave a clean chit to the police and administration, saying they did whatever possible from the available resources.

The FIR has been registered under sections of the new criminal law - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.

In his FIR, complainant Brijesh Pandey said the 'satsang' programe of the baba was organised by Devprakash Madhukar and others between Fulrai and Mugalgarhi on GT road in Sikandarrau area on Tuesday.

The organisers sought permission for about 80,000 people according to which the police and administration made arrangements. However, over 2.5 lakh people gathered in the event.

By not following the conditions of the permission, GT road witnessed traffic jam and police and administration officials were working to clear it, the FIR said.

Meanwhile, the baba, who was the main speaker of the satsang came out at about 2 pm in his vehicle and devotees starting collecting mud from there, said the PTI report.

Those who were lying down (for taking the mud) started getting trampled amid the heavy rush. Those running out from the spot were stopped by stick-wielding helpers of the baba standing on the other side of a three-feet deep field filled with water and slush due to which women, children and men got crushed, said the FIR.

As per the PTI report, despite the pressure of the crowd, the police and administration officials did everything possible and sent the injured from the available resources to hospitals, the FIR said and added that the organisers and 'sevadars' did not cooperate.

The organisers tried to hide the actual number of people coming to the event by hiding evidence and throwing slippers and other belongings of the devotees in crops in nearby fields, the FIR said.