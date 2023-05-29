Breaking News
High-level discussions will be held with Delhi over sharing Yamuna water, says Himachal Pradesh CM

Updated on: 29 May,2023 05:51 PM IST  |  Shimla
ANI |

Himachal CM met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Sunday evening and discussed various common issues between both states, said Sukhu's office in a statement.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File Pic

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that high-level discussions will be held for the Memorandum of Understanding between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh governments regarding Yamuna river water sharing.


Himachal CM met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Sunday evening and discussed various common issues between both states, said Sukhu's office in a statement.


Both Chief Ministers discussed electric supply for the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Una district with the support of the Bhakra Beas Management Board. They also discussed water sharing agreements of the Renuka and Kishau hydro projects and their speedy completion, said the statement.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

