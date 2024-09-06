Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Himachal Assembly accepts report advocating cannabis cultivation for non narcotic use

Himachal Assembly accepts report advocating cannabis cultivation for non-narcotic use

Updated on: 06 September,2024 10:17 PM IST  |  Shimla
PTI |

Top

Shimla, Sep 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution accepting the high committee report which recommended controlled cultivation of cannabis for non-narcotic purposes.

Himachal Assembly accepts report advocating cannabis cultivation for non-narcotic use

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Himachal Assembly accepts report advocating cannabis cultivation for non-narcotic use
x
00:00

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution accepting the high committee report which recommended controlled cultivation of cannabis for non-narcotic purposes.


The report was laid in the House by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi who chaired the committee.



Later talking to PTI Videos, Negi said the committee visited different districts of the state and interacted with public representatives to elicit their opinion. It also visited the neighbouring states of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh to study about cannabis cultivation and submitted the report which has been adopted unanimously by the House, he said.


Negi said the industrial hemp is drug-free and can be produced through the state and hundreds of products are being produced from hemp.

"We have suggested standard operation procedure for growing medicinal plant with intoxicant in controlled area which would help generate as the plant needs less water, has fewer diseases and is not eaten by animals," he said.

The seeds with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC which is an intoxicant) less than 0.3 per cent could be used for cannabis cultivation for industrial use while cannabis cultivation for medicinal use could be done in a close environment under surveillance, the minister had earlier said.

Cannabis is a diverse plant which can be grown on a large scale and its stem, seeds and leaves can be converted into construction material, cloth, paper, food, furniture, cosmetics, health care and bio-fuel, which would add to the resources of the state, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

himachal pradesh shimla Medical Cannabis India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK