Himachal election results: Congress gets majority, wins 35 seats, leads in five

Updated on: 08 December,2022 05:22 PM IST  |  Shimla
According to the latest results made available by the Election Commission, the BJP had registered win on 18 seats and was leading in seven others

Representative Image


The Congress on Thursday gained majority in Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, winning 35 of the 68 seats and leading in five.


According to the latest results made available by the Election Commission, the BJP had registered win on 18 seats and was leading in seven others.



Three Independents also emerged victorious. Aam Aadmi Party, which had contested on 67 seats, failed to open account.

Himachal Pradesh has not voted any incumbent government to power since 1985. In the 68-member Assembly, a party needs 35 members for majority.

