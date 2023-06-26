Himachal: Flash flood hits Bagipul area of Mandi, over 200 people including tourists stranded

Earlier on Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Himachal Pradesh issued a flash flood risk warning for 24 hours

A vehicle being swept away in floodwater following heavy rainfall, in Mandi district. Pic/PTI

Flash flood has hit the Bagipul area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, with over 200 people including tourists and locals stranded, police said on Sunday.

Sanjeev Sood, DSP Padhar, Mandi District Police told ANI, "Flash flood has hit the Bagipul area of Mandi district near Prashar Lake, with over 200 people including tourists and locals stranded near Baggi Bridge on Mandi Prashar Road."

DSP Sood further said that people are being evacuated to safer places in the region.

The Mandi police informed that the road leading to Parashar ahead of Kamand was closed due to a flood after a cloudburst around Baghi bridge in Mandi.

The police added that a bus of students from Chamba and many vehicles that were coming back from Parashar got stuck. "Facilities have been arranged for their overnight stay as there is no possibility of the road opening tonight", the police said.

Meanwhile, landslides have occurred at many places between Charmile to Satmile on Pandoh-Mandi NH in the state.

The police informed that the National Highway has been closed and will take time to open.

"Small vehicles from Kullu pass through Chail Chowk from Pandoh towards Sunder Nagar Chandigarh to Ner Chowk", the officials informed.

The police further said that the Mandi-Kullu road via Katola, closed due to heavy landslide near Kamand, is expected to open tomorrow.

"Mandi-Kullu road via Katola is closed due to a heavy landslide near Kamand, it is expected to open tomorrow, and there will be no work at night. About 25-30 vehicles are stuck between that place and another place because of the landslide behind them too. Arrangements are being made for the people to stay, and efforts are being made to clear the debris overnight", the Mandi police added.

Several parts of Kangra City in Himachal has been facing waterlogging following incessant rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Mandi police issued a notice informing that severe weather condition with continuous rain and flash flood in Khoti Nala near Aut has blocked Mandi-Kullu National Highway.

"The alternate routes to this highway are also blocked. The Mandi-Joginder Nagar Highway is also closed. The general public/tourists plying on these Highways are advised not to stay on the roads adjacent to mountains as there is a high risk of landslides/rock fall", the police said in the statement.

As per the statement, the highway will likely be opened tomorrow. People stuck on either side are advised to turn back and make necessary arrangements to stay for the night in nearby towns.

Earlier on Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Himachal Pradesh issued a flash flood risk warning for 24 hours.

Additionally, the IMD also issued a weather warning for the state for the next five days.

"Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm & lightning are likely at isolated places over plains, and low and mid hills on June 25 & 26. Flash floods are likely to occur in the districts of Kangra, Mandi and Solan, Traffic congestion, poor visibility and disruption in electric supply", said the weather department.

Advising the farmers to make adequate arrangements to avoid consequences of rain, it added, "Damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings. Farmers are advised to make adequate arrangements to avoid the direct impact of rain, thunder and lightning on the new plants. Farmers are advised to reschedule the spraying of insecticides".

Significantly, incessant rains in the last 24 hours, have caused extensive damage in several parts of Mandi. Several vehicles were washed away due to a flash flood in a rivulet at Janjheli in Mandi district.

Also, the water level in the Beas River flowing through Mandi has increased due to continuous rains in the hilly areas. In the last 24 hours, Mandi received 64.4 mm of rainfall.

Other parts of the state also witnessed massive damage due to the heavy rains. The capital, Shimla reported a cloudburst amid the intensive rain.

