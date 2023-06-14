Himachal Pradesh: 19 injured in road accident in Hamirpur

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 June,2023 03:11 PM IST  |  Hamirpur
The accident occurred near Khairi village when the driver of the trailer truck applied brake

Representative image

On Wednesday, at least nineteen people were injured when the trailer truck they were travelling in overturned in the Hamirpur district, in Himachal Pradesh.


The accident occurred near Khairi village when the driver of the trailer truck applied brake.


The travellers of the trailer truck were on the way to attend a religious function.


The vehicle was carrying passengers beyond the permissible limit, informed the police officer.

"A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," police officer said.

A team of the local administration and police reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital.

Ten seriously injured people were rushed to the Hamirpur Medical College.

Six people with minor injuries have been discharged after first aid while three are under treatment at the Sujanpur hospital.

On Tuesday, 19 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in hit a rock near Bada Kamba in Nichar area of Kinnaur district.

"Further investigation is going on," added the officer.

(with inputs from PTI)

