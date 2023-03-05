Breaking News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu inaugurates Sujanpur Holi festival in Hamirpur

Updated on: 05 March,2023 06:55 PM IST  |  Hamirpur
PTI

The chief minister also performed puja at the ancient Radhe Krishna temple and sought blessings for his family and the people of the state

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File Pic/PTI


Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the four-day national-level Holi festival of Sujanpur Tira here on Sunday, officials said.


The chief minister also performed puja at the ancient Radhe Krishna temple and sought blessings for his family and the people of the state.



Sukhu also opened an exhibition set up by various government and private entrepreneurs, the officials said.


Cultural nights and urban pottery items by artists of Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh will be the highlight of the festival.

Showing keen interest in the exhibition, Sukhu urged the entrepreneurs and artists to work with more zeal to create and sell their products, officials said.

On this occasion, thousands of men, women and children had come from different parts of the three districts and took part in the celebrations. They enjoyed various delicacies and saw the exhibitions.

The Holi of Sujanpur Tira has been celebrated since ancient times. However, it became famous when Katoch rulers of the Kangra hills made this town their sub-capital and Raja Sansar Chand took over the reins of the kingdom.

In the early days, Raja Sansar Chand used to play Holi with his courtiers and their families and used to invite all of them to his forts, where a small tank was constructed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

