Himachal Pradesh: Five arrested with narcotic substances in Bilaspur

Updated on: 14 March,2023 06:25 PM IST  |  Bilaspur
PTI |

A team of Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Kullu recovered 148 grams of chitta from a youth from Uttar Pradesh, they said

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Police have arrested five people here and recovered huge quantities of narcotic substances from them, officials said on Tuesday.


A team of Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Kullu recovered 148 grams of chitta from a youth from Uttar Pradesh, they said.



He was travelling in a Volvo bus from Delhi to Manali when the team intercepted the bus at Swarghat barrier and arrested him, they said.


In a separate case, the police recovered 165 grams of charas from three people near Chhadoland area.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them and the accused have been arrested.

A police spokesperson said a police team from Bilapsur arrested an alleged drug peddler near village Gasod in Jukhala and recovered 6.74 grams of chitta and Rs 16,700 in cash from his house.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

