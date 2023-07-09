Breaking News
Himachal Pradesh: Flash floods, landslide hit Lahaul and Spiti, no casualties

Updated on: 09 July,2023 10:12 AM IST  |  Himachal Pradesh
ANI

HP SEOC said a group of 30 college students were rescued safely after they were struck on the road due to a landslide

A flash flood and a landslide occurred in Gramphu village and Chota Dharra in the wee hours of Sunday, an official statement said. No casualties were reported in the incident. "District Emergency Operation Center Lahaul Spiti informed an incident of Flash Flood and Landslide reported along the AEC BRO 94 RCC, NH 505 (Sumdo Kaza-Gramphu) which is blocked at different locations between Gramphu to Chota Dharra," an official statement issued by Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre (HPSEOC), informed.


HP SEOC said a group of 30 college students were rescued safely after they were struck on the road due to a landslide. "A Group of 30 Collage Students travelling on Bhavna Travelers (2 Travelers' vehicle) from Spiti to Manali. They were stuck on the road due to road blocking. All 30 College students were rescued safely," the statement read further. Men and resources would be deployed to clear the debris once the weather improves, officials informed.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


