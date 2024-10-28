Himachal Pradesh jeweller gets Rs 1 cr extortion call, case lodged

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 October,2024 03:49 PM IST  |  Una (HP)
PTI |

The money was demanded on Sunday after which the jeweller filed a police complaint at Nangal in Punjab; the businessman, a resident of Una, has a showroom in Himachal Pradesh's Una and the other 20-km-away in Nangal

A jeweller in Himachal Pradesh's Una district has received an extortion call demanding Rs 1 core and threat of dire consequences if the amount is not paid, police said on Monday.


The money was demanded on Sunday after which the jeweller filed a police complaint at Nangal in Punjab.


The businessman, a resident of Una, has a showroom in Himachal Pradesh's Una and the other 20-km-away in Nangal.


According to the police, an unknown person called a businessman and demanded Rs 1 crore while threatening him with dire consequences if the amount was not paid.

ASP of Una Sanjeev Bhatia said the matter has come to his notice and the police are investigating the links related to the case.

The Nangal police is also investigating this matter, the police said. 

