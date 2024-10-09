Breaking News
Himachal Pradesh 30 injured after bus overturns in Kandaghat in Solan

Himachal Pradesh: 30 injured after bus overturns in Kandaghat in Solan

Updated on: 09 October,2024 08:54 PM IST  |  Shimla
PTI |

The bus of Uttrakhand Transport was on its way to Tanakpur from Shimla, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Thirty people were injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned near Kandaghat in Himachal's Solan district on National Highway on Wednesday afternoon, police said.


The bus of Uttrakhand Transport was on its way to Tanakpur from Shimla, they said.


Jai Kumar, an eyewitness said that the driver of the bus was in speed and after overtaking his vehicle, he hit the rear of a tipper and overturned towards the left side near an under-construction tunnel near Kandaghat.


A total of 30 passengers were treated at the Community health centre at Kandaghat out of which six have been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC)

Shimla and Zonal Hospital, Solan, police said adding that there were no casualties.

A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125A (negligent driving endangering life and safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. Further investigation is underway, police added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

