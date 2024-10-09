Himachal Pradesh: 30 injured after bus overturns in Kandaghat in Solan

The bus of Uttrakhand Transport was on its way to Tanakpur from Shimla, an official said

Thirty people were injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned near Kandaghat in Himachal's Solan district on National Highway on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The bus of Uttrakhand Transport was on its way to Tanakpur from Shimla, they said.

Jai Kumar, an eyewitness said that the driver of the bus was in speed and after overtaking his vehicle, he hit the rear of a tipper and overturned towards the left side near an under-construction tunnel near Kandaghat.

A total of 30 passengers were treated at the Community health centre at Kandaghat out of which six have been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC)

Shimla and Zonal Hospital, Solan, police said adding that there were no casualties.

A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125A (negligent driving endangering life and safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. Further investigation is underway, police added.

