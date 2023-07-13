Himachal Pradesh: Moderate-intensity earthquakes shake Lahaul and Spiti

Himachal Pradesh earthquake: Two earthquakes of 3.2 and 3.1 magnitudes with a depth of 10 kilometres were reported at 9.30 pm and 11.07 pm on Wednesday

Two moderate-intensity, back-to-back earthquakes shook Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, officials told news agency PTI on Thursday.

No loss of life and property was reported in any part of the district, they said

Two earthquakes of 3.2 and 3.1 magnitudes with a depth of 10 kilometres were reported at 9.30 pm and 11.07 pm on Wednesday, the meteorological department said, reported PTI.

Tribal Lahaul and Spiti falls in seismic zone 4, which is a high-damage-risk zone.

On July 10, An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 5.38 am. There are no immediate reports of any damage, officials said.

The epicentre was 10 km below the surface of the earth in Doda region. It occurred at latitude 33.15 degrees north and longitude 75.68 degrees east, the NCS said.

According to officials, 12 tremors with varied intensity have jolted Doda since June this year.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the district on June 13, causing cracks in dozens of buildings, including houses.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck 93 km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Juky 10, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 00:10:06 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.29, Depth: 180 Km, Location: 93km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," read a post om the official Twitter handle of the NCS.

The quake occurred at 00:10:06 (IST) at a depth of 180 kms.

Further, according to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 36.51degN and 71.29degE respectively. There were no casualties reported.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)