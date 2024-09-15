Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Himachal Pradesh rains 38 roads closed after heavy rains Met issues yellow alert in 6 districts

Himachal Pradesh rains: 38 roads closed after heavy rains, Met issues 'yellow' alert in 6 districts

Updated on: 15 September,2024 09:34 PM IST  |  Shimla
PTI |

The Met office also predicted a wet spell in the state till September 21

A total of 38 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh following rains and 11 power supply schemes were disrupted, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said on Sunday evening.


The local meteorological centre issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in six districts of the state on Wednesday.



The Met office also predicted a wet spell in the state till September 21.


Meanwhile, intermittent rains continued to lash parts of the state, with Kasauli logging the highest rainfall of 53 mm since Saturday evening, it said.

During this period, 26 mm rain was recorded in Dharampur, followed by 20 mm in Renuka, 11 in Chamba, 10 in Karsog, 8.5 in Kalpa, 7.9 in Nahan, 6 in Sarahan and 5.8 mm each in Dharamshala and Kangra.

A maximum of 10 roads are closed in Kangra followed by eight each in Shimla and Mandi, five in Lahaul and Spiti, three each in Kullu and Kinnaur and one in Sirmaur, as per the SEOC.

The rain deficit during the ongoing monsoon season from June 1 till September 15 stands at 18 per cent, with the state receiving 562.9 mm rainfall against an average of 689.6 mm.

According to officials, 171 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 till Sunday, while 30 are still missing.

The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,327 crore, they said.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state with a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

