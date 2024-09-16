Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Himachal rains 74 roads closed heavy showers continues Met issues yellow alert in 6 districts

Himachal rains: 74 roads closed heavy showers continues, Met issues yellow alert in 6 districts

Updated on: 16 September,2024 05:52 PM IST  |  Shimla
mid-day online correspondent

A massive landslide in the afternoon closed NH-5 near Kumarhatti in Solan district, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Around 74 roads, including National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet road) connecting Chandigarh and Shimla, were closed following Himachal Pradesh rains, the officials said on Monday, reported the PTI.


The local meteorological centre has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of six districts of the state on Wednesday.



According to the PTI, a massive landslide in the afternoon closed NH-5 near Kumarhatti in Solan district, the officials said, adding that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officers and police are on-site, working to clear the debris and reopen the road.


According to the officials, there were no casualties, as no vehicles were passing through the affected area during the landslide. Videos of retaining walls collapsing on the national highway have gone viral on social media.

Mild snowfall was reported in the higher reaches of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh, signalling the onset of winter, as per the PTI.

According to the news agency, intermittent rain continued across the state, with Bilaspur receiving the highest rainfall of 100.8 mm since Sunday evening, the weather data showed. Other areas that recorded significant rainfall included Kufri (35 mm), Kasauli (28 mm ), Neri (26.5 mm), Karsog and Gohar (24 mm each), Baijnath (23.2 mm), Sundernagar (13.8 mm) and Chamba (11.5 mm).

As of Monday morning, 39 roads were closed in Shimla, 10 in Kangra, nine in Mandi, seven in Kullu, five in Sirmaur, three in Lahaul-Spiti, and one in Kinnaur, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Five power supply schemes were also disrupted, the SEOC added, the PTI reported.

Five power supply schemes have also been disrupted in the state, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The rain deficit during the ongoing monsoon season from June 1 till September 15 stands at 18 per cent, with the state receiving 567.2 mm rainfall against an average of 692.1 mm.

According to officials, 171 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 till Sunday, while 30 are still missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,327 crore, they said.

(with PTI inputs)

