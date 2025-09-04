A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the site within 10 minutes and managed to rescue three people, including a woman. One body has also been recovered, officials said

Three persons were rescued and shifted to hospital after the landslide. Representational Pic/File/PTI

One person died and at least six more were suspected to be buried under the rubble after a landslide in Akhada Bazaar in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh early on Thursday morning that led to the collapse of two houses, the officials said, reported the PTI.

One person died and at least six more were suspected to be buried under the rubble after a landslide in Akhada Bazaar in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh early on Thursday morning that led to the collapse of two houses, the officials said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred around 6 am, the said.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the site within 10 minutes and managed to rescue three people, including a woman. One body has also been recovered.

"Three persons were rescued and shifted to hospital. Search is underway for six more trapped under the debris," said Santosh, Assistant Commandant, NDRF, according to the PTI.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday night, another landslide in the same area claimed the lives of two people, including an NDRF jawan.

Rescue operations had already been ongoing when the Thursday morning incident took place.

Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Torul S Ravish, said that continuous rainfall over the past three to four days has led to multiple landslides across the region, hampering rescue efforts.

One of the rescued, Radhika Sankhyan, shared that she was making tea when the landslide hit:

"I was buried under utensils and rubble as the kitchen door collapsed on me."

Elsewhere in the state, a road near Shayothal village caved in, forcing the closure of the Shamti bypass near Solan for all vehicles. Ravi Kapoor, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, confirmed the road was unsafe due to cracks, as per the PTI.

In response to the bad weather conditions, all schools, colleges, anganwadis, and coaching centres -- both government and private -- will remain closed until 7 September.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 1,292 roads remain closed across Himachal-- Mandi: 294 roads closed, Kullu: 226, Shimla: 216, Chamba: 204, Sirmaur: 91.

Several national highways are shut, including --- NH-3 (Mandi–Dharampur), NH-5 (Old Hindustan–Tibet road), NH-21 (Chandigarh–Manali), NH-205 (Kharar–Swarghat), NH-305 (Aut–Sainj), NH-505 (Khab–Gramphu).

The rains have disrupted 2,809 power transformers and 1,081 water supply schemes, according to the SEOC.

Train services on the Shimla–Kalka railway line have been cancelled until Friday due to landslips on the track.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 33–41 km/h were reported in Shimla, Hamirpur, Neri, Tabo, and Kukumseri.

The local Met Office has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations on Friday and Saturday.

Since the start of the monsoon on June 20, the state has seen as many as 95 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts and 127 major landslides. At least 343 people have died, 43 are missing, and the estimated damage has crossed Rs 3,690 crore, according to official figures.

(with PTI inputs)