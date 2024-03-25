Himachal Pradesh: Stampede after landslide kills 2, injures 7 at Una shrine

The shrine, located around 40 km from Una, attracts a large number of tourists looking for cures for persons who are thought to be possessed by "evil spirits".

At the Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh shrine in Mairi village, Amb subdivision, Una district, Himachal Pradesh. A stampede provoked by a landslip killed two devotees and injured seven more.

The shrine, located around 40 km from Una, attracts a large number of tourists looking for cures for persons who are thought to be possessed by "evil spirits". On Monday, devotees arrived for the Baba Vadbhag Singh fair and began bathing in the hallowed Charan Ganga spring at 5 am, reported PTI.

According to the report, suddenly, a landslip sent many enormous stones crashing down the mountain, terrifying the devotees. In the subsequent commotion, a stampede occurred, injuring nine devotees.

The injured were quickly transferred to Civil Hospital Amb for medical assistance; regrettably, two people, Billa and Balveer Chand of Faridkot, Punjab, died as a result of their injuries. The police have started postmortem procedures for the deceased, the PTI report further said.

The remaining injured were transferred to Una Zonal Hospital, with two being referred to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment. ASP Sanjeev Bhatia confirmed that medical attention is being provided to all affected people.

In response to the tragedy, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal declared a temporary ban on bathing in the Charan Ganga while safety precautions were evaluated. Additionally, testimony from eyewitnesses will be collected to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the incident, according to SP Una Rakesh Singh.

In another major incident, a fire erupted in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple injuring 14 persons. According to the media reports, the fire broke out during 'Bhasma aarti' on Monday morning.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum santorum) of the temple around 5.50 am. According o the reports quoting Ujjain district collector, the fire started after gulaal fell off the puja thali containing burning camphor used for offerings. It later spread on the floor and turned into a blaze.

He was quoted as saying, "Fourteen priests suffered burn injuries. Some are being treated in the district hospital here, while eight have sought treatment in Indore. A magisterial probe has been ordered. It will be conducted by Zila Panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena and Additional Collector Anukool Jain and a report will be submitted in three days."