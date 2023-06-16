Breaking News
Himachal Samdu Kaza Gramphu stretch in Lahaul and Spiti blocked due to landslide

Himachal: Samdu-Kaza-Gramphu stretch in Lahaul and Spiti blocked due to landslide

Updated on: 16 June,2023 12:01 PM IST  |  Shimla
PTI

The Samdu-Kaza-Gramphu stretch on national highway 505 in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district was blocked for vehicular traffic following a landslide on Friday, officials said

Representative image/iStock

The Samdu-Kaza-Gramphu stretch on national highway 505 in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district was blocked for vehicular traffic following a landslide on Friday, officials said.


The landslide occurred during the morning hours between Chatru and Dorni nallah in Lahaul subdivision of the district, the state emergency operation centre said.


No loss of life or property was reported, the officials said, adding the restoration work have been started and it could take 10-12 hours to open the road.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

