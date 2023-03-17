Breaking News
If democracy is still alive, I will be allowed to speak in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 17 March,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Gandhi said he is hopeful though not very sure that he would be allowed to speak in Parliament on Friday

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Pic/PTI


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he has told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that four ministers have made allegations against him and he has the right to respond to that in Parliament. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Gandhi said he is hopeful though not very sure that he would be allowed to speak in Parliament on Friday. 


“As an MP, my first responsibility is to reply in Parliament, only after that I can explain in detail before you,” Gandhi told reporters. “If Indian democracy was still functioning, I will be able to speak in Parliament,” he added. During his interactions in the UK, Gandhi said that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack by the BJP-led government and there is a “full-scale assault” on the country’s institutions. He also told British parliamentarians that microphones are often “turned off” in Lok Sabha when an Opposition raises important issues.



Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury challenged BJP to hold a debate in Parliament on Gandhi’s remark. “Every day, leaders of the ruling party disrupt the Parliament proceedings and put the blame for it on the opposition. They are trying to spoil Rahul Gandhi’s image as a part of a conspiracy ahead of Karnataka polls.

