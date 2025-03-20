If the false is turned into to truth, it will backfire: Uddhav Thackeray warns BJP over Disha Salian case

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday cautioned the BJP that if it wants to break false news things as facts, then it will backfire, as the ruling party members accused his son Aaditya over Disha Salian's death

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday cautioned the BJP that if it wants to break false news things as facts, then it will backfire, as the ruling party members accused his son Aaditya over Disha Salian's death.

Talking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, he furiously rejected any connections between Aaditya and Salian's death and stated that there was no substance in the allegations.

"I was surprised how come this (Salian) issue was not raised in the last 2-3 sessions. There is nothing new in it as this issue has been raised repeatedly in the House in the past," Uddhav stated.

"There is no substance in this issue. But if politics is being done in such a bad way then it will hurt everyone. I want to tell these people that if you want to turn falsehoods into truth, then it will also boomerang on you," Thackeray added, reported PTI.

The ruling party members targeted Thackeray over Salian's death, both inside and outside the state legislature on Thursday.

Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, informed on Wednesday that he had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the 'mysterious' circumstances under which his daughter was found dead in June 2020, As per PTI.

He urged the HC to order the registration of a First Information Report against Aaditya Thackeray and transfer the probe to the CBI.

Thackeray welcomed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's advice to his cabinet colleagues to ensure that their statements do not create acrimony in society, and reminded the ruling party of the 'Raj Dharma' counsel of late BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He said the 'poison' used by the BJP to finish the opposition is now 'killing' it.

On the issue of Aurangzeb's grave, Thackeray sated, "I want to thank the RSS because they have buried those in the grave who raised the issue of Aurangzeb's tomb. People are tired of talking on old issues over which riots are being engineered."

He was referring to RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar, who informed reporters in Bengaluru that any form of violence was detrimental to society's well-being and described Aurangzeb as 'irrelevant'.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday as clashes broke out following rumors that a community’s holy book was burned during a right-wing group’s protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. Stones were hurled at the police amid the unrest.

Thackeray asserted that the hands of those who harassed the woman police constable during Nagpur violence should be chopped off. Those who purposely engineered riots should be given a taste of the law, he stated.

He said it is a matter of research who engineered the riots in Nagpur. He also questioned whether the city’s violence was a coincidence. when BJP MLAs raised the issue of corruption in the Urban Development Department and Thane civic body, both controlled by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to PTI, Uddhav said that a few of opposition lawmakers are cornering a government with a brute majority.

The government is trying to do things to conceal its failure but its every move is failing, he added, reported PTI.