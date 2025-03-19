Breaking News
RSS condemns Nagpur violence, calls Aurangzeb 'irrelevant'

Updated on: 19 March,2025 09:00 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body demanding the removal of 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Pic/PTI

The RSS on Wednesday condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, saying any form of violence is detrimental to the society's well-being and described the 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as "irrelevant".


The remarks were made by RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar during a press meet on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's upcoming three-day national meet.


The meet of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) is scheduled for March 21-23.


"Any type of violence is not good for the health of the society and I think police have taken cognizance of it and so they will get into the details," the RSS communication chief said in response to a question on the outfit's stance on the unrest.

Asked whether Aurangzeb's tomb should be relocated and is the Mughal ruler relevant today, he replied, " No, it's not relevant."

According to police, 12 policemen, including 3 DCPs, were injured in the violence. About 50 people have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting and arson so far. 

