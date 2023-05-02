I’m ready to be hanged: WFI chief

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Monday that all activity in the sport had come to a standstill in the last four months due to protests by the country’s top wrestlers.


“All wrestling activity has come to a standstill in the past four months. I say hang me, but don’t stop wrestling activity; don’t play with the future of children. Allow the cadet nationals to take place, whosoever organises it... be it Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, but don’t stop the (wrestling) activity,” said Brij Bhushan in an interaction with the media.



Also Read: 'Go to Jantar Mantar, listen to 'mann ki baat' of protesting women wrestlers'


Earlier in the day, former India cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu lent his support to the protesting wrestlers, asking why he wasn’t being arrested despite a case being registered against him under the “non-bailable POCSO Act”.

