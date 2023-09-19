IMD forecasts heavy rain in some districts of Tamil Nadu

The IMD said that heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Nilgiris, and Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu

The southwest monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, with rainfall occurring at most places over South and North Tamil Nadu, and light rain occurring over Puducherry, said the India Meteorological Department, reported the ANI on Tuesday.

According to the news agency, the IMD said that heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Nilgiris, and Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu.

IMD forecasted for today light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, the ANI reported.

IMD said that light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas tomorrow (Wednesday), as per the ANI.

For Chennai city, the IMD said that sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy with light to moderate rain likely occurring for the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to be 35-36 °C and the minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26 °C in Chennai for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the weather department on Tuesday said that a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and under its impact widespread rainfall would occur in some districts of Odisha for four days from Tuesday, according to the PTI.

Besides rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning will also occur in some places of the state during the next two days, the IMD regional centre here said in a bulletin.

In its forecast till 8.30 am of Wednesday, the IMD issued an Orange warning (be prepared) of heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri, the PTI reported.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur and Bolangir, it said, the news agency PTI said.

Forecasting heavy rain from 8.30 am on Wednesday till 8.30 am on Thursday, the IMD issued an Orange warning for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Bolangir, Boudh, Sambalpur, Angul, Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts.

Yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Ganjam, it said.

Moreover, the IMD forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri and Khurda.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)