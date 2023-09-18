Weather department predicts heavy rainfall, lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh

The Met Department in Shimla further gave directions to avert damage during spells of heavy rainfall

Representational Pic/File

Heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places likely in Shimla Damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings Make proper drainage channels on account of heavy rain, the Met Dept said

The Ministry of Earth Sciences, Meterological Centre in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over plains, low and mid hills of the state.

"Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated places on 18. 09. 2023 over plains, low and mid hills of the state. Damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants, new plantings and poor visibility. Traffic congestion and disruption in electric supply," said the Met Department.

The Met Department in Shimla further gave directions to avert damage during spells of heavy rainfall.

"Make proper drainage channels on account of heavy rain, To avoid the direct impact of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning on new saplings, make adequate arrangements, farmers are advised to reschedule the spraying of insecticide," it stated.

The Weather Department also said to keep the bee colonies disease-free, neat and clean, arrange for a drainage facility and avoid irrigation during heavy rainfall.

Earlier in the day, the met department in Bhopal predicted light to moderate rainfall in some parts of western Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Bhopal Meteorologist, Prakash Dhole said, The low-pressure area which was formed on Sunday in western Madhya Pradesh is now slowly moving towards Rajasthan. Right now it is heading from East Rajasthan to Western Rajasthan. The monsoon trough is also moving towards the Bay of Bengal.

Talking about the possibility of rainfall in the state, he says that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in some parts of western Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours. The figures of rainfall in the last 24 hours are yet to arrive though some places have received light to moderate rainfalls in the state.

The weather conditions in the state capital will be cloudy, there is a possibility of light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning here. The temperature is likely to remain between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius in the state, he added.

