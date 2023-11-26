Breaking News
IMD forecasts rainfall with thunder in several districts of Tamil Nadu today

Updated on: 26 November,2023 08:32 PM IST  |  Chennai
The Chennai Meteorological Department forecasted on Sunday that light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts of Tamil Nadu today.


Also, the Northeast Monsoon started 15 days ago and heavy rainfall was falling in various districts and occasional heavy rains in some districts.


For the past three days, Kanchipuram district has been experiencing moderate to heavy rain from time to time in different parts of Kanchipuram.


While it was scorching hot since this morning, cloudy and cold winds started blowing in various parts of the district from 3 pm.

Kanchipuram, Walajabad, Uttramerur, Chennai-Bangalore National Highway are receiving heavy rain from time to time.

As today is the festival of Karthigai Deepam, while arrangements were made to light the lamp in various temples, it was seen that the work was a little lacking due to rainfall

Also, occasional heavy rains are causing some difficulty for motorists.

