The advisory posted on the social media channels of the Indian mission also provides emergency contact information for anyone in need of urgent assistance

Locals help to clear debris following rioting the previous day. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article India issues safety alert amid UK clashes x 00:00

The High Commission of India in London issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals amid violent clashes which have targeted immigrants and asylum-seekers in parts of the UK.

The advisory posted on the social media channels of the Indian mission also provides emergency contact information for anyone in need of urgent assistance. It comes a week after the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport, north-west England, and incorrect social media claims over the UK-born suspect’s asylum-seeker status.

“Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation,” reads the message entitled ‘Advisory for Indian Citizens Visiting the UK.’

