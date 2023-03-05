India reports 324 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,791

The death toll stands at 5,30,775 and Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,87, 820)

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India logged 324 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,791, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll stands at 5,30,775. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,87, 820).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,41,54,254, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 48 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 81,37,824, the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,423, while the count of recoveries reached 79,89,127 after 32 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

With this, the state is left with 274 active cases. The recovery rate stood at 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

At least 7,838 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted so far to 8,64,60,274.

Of the latest infections, Mumbai reported 12, increasing its tally to 11,54,500, which includes 19,747 casualties.

As per official data, Mumbai circle added 18 cases, followed by Pune with 15, Akola 10, Nashik and Latur two each and Nagpur one.

