Meanwhile, Jaiswal said that India has always advocated constructive, solution-oriented, and practical engagement with all stakeholders to achieve a negotiated settlement to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

A heavily damaged hotel following an air attack in Kryvyi Rig. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article India to support any feasible, mutually acceptable solution: MEA on Russia-Ukraine war x 00:00

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated India's stand regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and said that it will support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The decision as to when and how to commence peace talks is the prerogative of the two parties to the conflict. As friends and partners, we would support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace..."

Answering a question about Indians stuck in the Russian army, he said that 15 Indians, who were stuck in Russia, have been released and have returned to India adding that the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the Russian authorities to facilitate the release of those who wish to return to India.

"We have an update as of now, as of today we have 15 Indians who have been released and they have returned to India, there are others who are waiting for discharge. Our mission, our embassy, is in touch with Russian authorities, and we hope that those who want to return back to india will be released soon," said Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal said that India has always advocated constructive, solution-oriented, and practical engagement with all stakeholders to achieve a negotiated settlement to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his visit to Ukraine where he had met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and advocated India's stand on achieving peace through dialogue. Jaiswal stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already indicated India's willingness to play a constructive role in the interest of peace. He noted that the decision on when and how to begin peace talks is the prerogative of the two parties to the conflict.

"We have always advocated constructive, solution-oriented and practical engagement with all stakeholders to achieve a negotiated settlement to this conflict. This is evident in our outreach to both Russia and Ukraine at the highest level. PM has already indicated India's willingness to play a constructive role in the interest of peace. However, it is too early to comment on specific modalities and pathways at this stage," said the MEA spokesperson.

Following this, the MEA spokesperson also addressed the issue of Indian nationals stranded at the Sao Paolo Airport and stated that our Consulate is in contact with the Brazilian Foreign Office representative in Sao Paulo on the matter. They have also sought a meeting with the relevant authorities and are ascertaining further details.

"As far as the issue of indian stranded in the international airport in Sao Paulo is concerned, yes we are aware. here are several Indians. we also have a consulate in Sao Paulo. the consulate is in touch with the foreign office representative in the city. They have also sought a meeting with the local authorities. let me tell you what was reported in some medium, the indian there at the airport are been taken care of in terms of food nourishment etc..." said MEA.

Meanwhile, MEA also spoke at the CII Event on Africa and stated that "India-Africa relations are historic and special. Together with our African friends and partners, we want to strengthen the voice of the Global South. We are also keen to deepen our economic partnership with them."

"In pursuit of this objective, the 19th CII India-Africa Conclave was held in Delhi last week. It was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Vice President and attended by the Hon'ble Vice Presidents of Burundi, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Mauritius and Zimbabwe. In addition, we had 40 Ministerial participants from Africa and 1200 delegates from 65 countries attending the event. The conclave has given a major boost to our economic ties with African countries," MEA added.

"Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has had a long engagement with Africa and keeping in mind its importance, started an Africa division more than 25 years ago," according to CII

The organization has played a catalytic role in strengthening India-Africa ties, especially in the world of business. Today, CII has 75 counterpart organisations in 37 African countries that facilitate the exchange of information between the Indian and African industries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever