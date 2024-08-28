Breaking News
PM Modi talks to Vladimir Putin about Ukraine visit

PM Modi talks to Vladimir Putin about Ukraine visit

Updated on: 28 August,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |



PM Modi talks to Vladimir Putin about Ukraine visit

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in which the two leaders exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM Modi shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine and underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.


His conversation with the Russian President came a day after his talk over telephone with US President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India’s consistent position for dialogue and diplomacy. 



During their conversation, PM Modi and President Putin reviewed progress on bilateral issues and discussed measures to strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

