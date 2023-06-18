India weather update: Severe heatwave conditions to continue in Odisha till June 19, says IMD

Due to the severe heatwave, several districts of Odisha on Friday recorded above-normal temperatures, which were 6-7 degrees Celsius higher than usual

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave warning across Odisha till Monday (June 19), reported news agency ANI.

"IMD has issued severe heatwave warning across Odisha till June 19," H R Biswas, IMD Director in Bhubaneswar, told ANI on on Saturday.

On Saturday, Odisha's Sonepur recorded the highest day temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneshwar recorded the highest day temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius, which was above normal by 9.7 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

As Odisha continues to reel under hot and humid weather conditions, the state government confirmed the first heat wave related death and sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 for the deceased's family, a top official told PTI.

The victim is a middle-aged person from Balasore district, a senior official at the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office said on Sunday, adding that the state has so far received allegations of 20 deaths due to heat waves.

"So far, we have received information on 20 alleged heat wave fatalities. One death has been confirmed so far from Balasore district. The others are being inquired by the collectors," the official told PTI, adding Rs 50,000 will be paid to bereaved families in case of death due to heat waves.

Meanwhile, the Patna District Magistrate on Saturday suspended all academic activities up to Class 12 in Patna due to the ongoing heatwave. The order will remain effective till June 24.

"In continuation to the order vide memo no .8274/L dated 11.06.2023 Whereas, it has been made to appear to me that due to prevalent heat wave and prevailing high temperature in the district, health and life of children are at risk. Therefore, I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the Private, Government schools (Including Pre-school and Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class- XII till 24.06.2023," read the Patna District Magistrate's circular, reported ANI.

"The order as mentioned above will come into force w.e.f. 19.06.2023 and will remain effective till 24.06.2023. This order has been passed on 16.06.2023 under my signature and the seal of the court," the circular further read.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)