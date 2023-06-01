Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay wants more rural girls in STEM
Vande Bharat trains can handle flooding and steep inclines, says Central Railway
Mumbai: JJ doctors go on indefinite strike
Now, a tunnel link road from Turbhe to Kharghar
Mumbai’s most expensive bed in Arthur Road jail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Indian Air Forces trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka pilots eject safely

Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely

Updated on: 01 June,2023 02:05 PM IST  |  Chamarajanagar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to IAF officials, the Kiran trainer aircraft crashed near Makali village in Chamarajanagar district during a routine training sortie

Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely
x
00:00

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in an open field at a village in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on Thursday. 


However, two pilots on board the aircraft ejected safely before the crash.


According to IAF officials, the Kiran trainer aircraft crashed near Makali village in Chamarajanagar district during a routine training sortie, reported ANI.


The training aircraft, which took off from the air force station in Bengaluru crashed this morning at Bhogapura village.

According to PTI, Tejpal and Bhumika sustained minor injuries, district officials said. No casualties were reported.

According to IAF, the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred.
A court of inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.

A Court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

"A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF tweeted.

Senior district officials and an IAF team reached the spot.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

karnataka national news india India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK