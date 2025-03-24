The exercise was conducted in the waters of the Indian Ocean, focused on strengthening the operational coordination and tactical proficiency of both navies, an official statement said

These drills simulated real combat scenarios, allowing the navies to enhance their ability to jointly counter aerial threats, an official statement said.Pic/Defence PRO

Listen to this article Indian Navy and French Navy's bilateral exercise 'VARUNA 2025' concludes x 00:00

The bilateral naval exercise VARUNA 2025, held from March 19 to 22, 2025, marked a significant milestone in the partnership between the Indian Navy and the French Navy, an official statement said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exercise was conducted in the waters of the Indian Ocean, focused on strengthening the operational coordination and tactical proficiency of both navies, it said.

It further said that this year’s edition of the exercise featured a range of drills across multiple domains. The advanced air defence drills saw the participation of Rafale-M fighter jets from the French Navy and MIG-29K jets from the Indian Navy.

These drills simulated real combat scenarios, allowing the navies to enhance their ability to jointly counter aerial threats, it said.

Another important aspect of the exercise was Anti-Submarine Warfare. Indian submarines, along with anti-submarine frigates from both navies, conducted exercises to improve underwater domain awareness and tactics. Surface warfare operations involved coordinated maneuvers and simulated engagements that demonstrated the combined combat strength of both fleets, the statement said.

"The structured drills were designed to further fine-tune tactical and operational proficiency in complex scenarios. Advanced Air defence drills with the participation of Rafale-M of the French Navy and MIG-29K of the Indian Navy, simulating realistic combat scenarios, honed the ability of participating units to counter aerial threats jointly," the statement said.

It further said that the Anti-Submarine Warfare exercises involving Indian submarine and Anti-Submarine frigates of the two forces focused on deepening the understanding and proficiency in underwater domain awareness and tactics.

Replenishment At Sea (RAS) exercises were also carried out with the help of two fleet tankers.

These exercises tested the logistical interoperability and endurance of the navies, ensuring they could support sustained operations in the future, it said.

The VARUNA 2025 exercise achieved a higher level of operational coordination between the two forces compared to previous editions. It also helped in enhancing jointmanship, reinforcing the shared commitment of both nations to uphold a rules-based maritime order and ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise was designed to address contemporary maritime security challenges, providing invaluable operational experience. It also facilitated the exchange of best practices between the two navies, deepening their understanding of each other’s operational doctrines, the official statement said.