The medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) operation took place in the early hours of March 21 after the Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai alerted the Navy about four crew members suffering from severe burn injuries

Pic/Indian Navy

Listen to this article Indian Navy and Coast Guard rescue three injured crew members in high-stakes MEDEVAC operation x 00:00

In a daring rescue mission, the Indian Navy successfully evacuated three severely injured crew members from a Panama-flagged bulk carrier, MV Heilan Star, approximately 230 nautical miles west of Goa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) operation took place in the early hours of March 21 after the Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai alerted the Navy about four crew members suffering from severe burn injuries. The distress call was received late on March 20, prompting immediate action.

Two Indian Navy ships, INS Vikrant and INS Deepak, were diverted from their deployment to assist in the mission. At first light, a Seaking helicopter from INS Vikrant executed a challenging winching operation to airlift three injured crew members—two Chinese nationals and one Indonesian national—from MV Heilan Star. Unfortunately, the fourth crew member had already succumbed to injuries before rescue efforts could commence.

The rescued individuals were transported to INS Hansa, Goa, before being shifted to a civil hospital for advanced medical care.

This successful operation highlights the Indian Navy’s and Indian Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to maritime safety and humanitarian assistance, even beyond national waters. Their swift response under challenging conditions once again reinforces India’s role as a key responder in regional maritime emergencies.