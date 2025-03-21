Breaking News
Brazilian national held at Mumbai airport with drugs worth over Rs 11 crore
Mumbai weather: 86 birds, animals rescued as city witnesses soaring temperatures
Girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session
Woman, her paramour's accomplices held for husband's murder in Dindoshi
Chhaava leaked online with 1,818 links, Mumbai Police begins probe
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Indian Navy and Coast Guard rescue three injured crew members in high stakes MEDEVAC operation

Indian Navy and Coast Guard rescue three injured crew members in high-stakes MEDEVAC operation

Updated on: 21 March,2025 09:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) operation took place in the early hours of March 21 after the Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai alerted the Navy about four crew members suffering from severe burn injuries

Indian Navy and Coast Guard rescue three injured crew members in high-stakes MEDEVAC operation

Pic/Indian Navy

Listen to this article
Indian Navy and Coast Guard rescue three injured crew members in high-stakes MEDEVAC operation
x
00:00

In a daring rescue mission, the Indian Navy successfully evacuated three severely injured crew members from a Panama-flagged bulk carrier, MV Heilan Star, approximately 230 nautical miles west of Goa.


The medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) operation took place in the early hours of March 21 after the Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai alerted the Navy about four crew members suffering from severe burn injuries. The distress call was received late on March 20, prompting immediate action.


Two Indian Navy ships, INS Vikrant and INS Deepak, were diverted from their deployment to assist in the mission. At first light, a Seaking helicopter from INS Vikrant executed a challenging winching operation to airlift three injured crew members—two Chinese nationals and one Indonesian national—from MV Heilan Star. Unfortunately, the fourth crew member had already succumbed to injuries before rescue efforts could commence.


The rescued individuals were transported to INS Hansa, Goa, before being shifted to a civil hospital for advanced medical care.

This successful operation highlights the Indian Navy’s and Indian Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to maritime safety and humanitarian assistance, even beyond national waters. Their swift response under challenging conditions once again reinforces India’s role as a key responder in regional maritime emergencies.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian navy Indian Coast Guard mumbai Goa mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK