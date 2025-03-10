INS Imphal to participate in Mauritius National Day celebrations 2025

INS Imphal will take part in the National Day Parade at Champs de Mars, fielding a marching contingent, a naval band, and a helicopter flypast

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Imphal has arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, for its maiden port call ahead of the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations on March 12, 2025. The visit underscores India’s longstanding tradition of naval participation in Mauritius’ national events, strengthening maritime and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

INS Imphal will take part in the National Day Parade at Champs de Mars, fielding a marching contingent, a naval band, and a helicopter flypast. The event will be graced by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be the Chief Guest.

Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

During its stay in Mauritius from March 10 to 14, the warship will engage in a series of training and cultural exchanges, including cross-training visits, friendly sports matches, and community outreach programs. Additionally, INS Imphal will conduct a joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance and naval exercise with the Mauritius Coast Guard (MCGS) ships, reinforcing maritime security cooperation.

This visit aligns with India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy and SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) vision, first articulated by Prime Minister Modi in Mauritius a decade ago during the commissioning of MCGS Barracuda—the first Indian-built warship for the Mauritius National Coast Guard on March 12, 2015.

INS Imphal: A Symbol of India’s Naval Strength

Commissioned in December 2023, INS Imphal is the third of the four Project 15B Visakhapatnam-class indigenous destroyers. Armed with state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, and advanced machinery, it is one of the largest and most technologically sophisticated warships in the world.

India’s participation in the Mauritius National Day celebrations highlights its commitment to maintaining a safe, secure, and stable Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and strengthening its close historical, political, economic, and security ties with Mauritius.