Updated on: 30 November,2024 03:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Beyond ceremonial pomp, Operational Demonstrations highlight the Indian Navy’s combat readiness, rescue capabilities, and ability to safeguard India’s extensive maritime interests

Pic/Indian Navy

The Indian Navy is set to conduct an 'Operational Demonstration' off the coast of Puri, Odisha, on December 4 as a part of the Navy Day 2024 celebrations. This event will provide spectators with a rare insight into the operational capabilities of India’s maritime force. Showcasing cutting-edge technology and sophisticated manoeuvres, the demonstration is both a tribute to India’s rich maritime heritage and a testament to its modern naval prowess.  


Operational demonstrations serve as a critical link between the Navy and the citizens. Beyond ceremonial pomp, they highlight the Indian Navy’s combat readiness, rescue capabilities, and ability to safeguard India’s extensive maritime interests. For a country that faces significant maritime challenges, these displays reinforce the importance of a robust and prepared naval force.  


The Puri event is set to feature coordinated ship manoeuvres, mock rescue operations, and tactical displays by naval helicopters, fighter jets, and patrol aircraft. For many citizens, whose understanding of the Navy is often limited to news reports or ceremonial occasions, the demonstration offers a unique opportunity to witness its operational strength up close.  


This year’s venue holds special significance. Odisha, renowned for its deep-rooted maritime legacy, was once a hub of ancient sea trade. The historic voyages of the 'Sadhabas (Odia mariners)' to Southeast Asia, celebrated annually as Bali Jatra in Cuttack, underscore the state’s long-standing connection to the ocean. The sight of modern Indian naval warships manoeuvring off Puri’s coastline is a symbolic nod to this enduring maritime tradition.  

The display also underscores India’s advances in indigenous defence manufacturing, a key component of the nation’s 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Among the featured vessels and equipment are the Delhi-class destroyers, Shivalik-class frigates, Kamorta-class ships, and Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels, all built in India.

Additionally, the event will showcase HAL-manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), epitomising the Navy’s commitment to self-reliance and cutting-edge innovation in defence technology.  

Through this demonstration, the Indian Navy aims to bridge the gap between its largely unseen operations on the high seas and public awareness of its vital role in national security. It stands as a powerful reminder of the dedication, skill, and technological expertise required to safeguard India’s maritime borders and interests.  

The event is expected to attract significant public attention, offering an unforgettable experience and reaffirming the Navy’s place as a cornerstone of India’s security and heritage.

national news India news india indian navy odisha

