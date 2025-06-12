According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship, which caught fire off Kerala's coast on June 9, continues drifting southeast within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), around 42 nautical miles from Beypore in the state

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) continued its persistent firefighting operations on Thursday aboard the MV WAN HAI 503, despite rough sea conditions.

A specialised unit, including a pilot and two aircrew divers, was deployed via an Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter to conduct aerial firefighting.

During the operation, the team effectively released 1,000 kilograms of Dry Chemical Powder (DCP) onto the heart of the blaze.

To minimise environmental impact near the coastline, the ICG has secured the vessel with a towline and is closely monitoring the situation.

While the external flames have been put out, thick smoke is still rising from the ship, suggesting internal heat and a potential metallic fire.

Firefighting operations are ongoing, with all resources on high alert to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

Earlier, on Tuesday, five salvage personnel and an aircrew diver were winched onto the burning Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 to aid towing efforts.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the ship, which caught fire off Kerala's coast on June 9, continues drifting southeast within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), around 42 nautical miles from Beypore, Kerala.

According to reports the ship was carrying 1.2 lakh metric tons of fuel and hundreds of containers, that included cargo, that posed serious risk to marine life and local shipping routes, reported ANI.

"Intensive firefighting efforts by ICG have significantly reduced visible flames, with only smoke now seen across the cargo holds and bays. However, the fire remains active in the inner decks and near fuel tanks, Five ICG ships, two Dornier aircraft, and a helicopter are engaged in the ongoing firefighting mission, supported by two vessels from the Directorate General of Shipping. A salvage team appointed by the ship's owners is working in coordination with ICG, and the Indian Air Force has been requested for additional aerial support," the release said.

The fire is yet to be extinguished completely, efforts are being made to make a towline and pull the ship away from the coast in order to prevent a potential ecological disaster. The situation remains critical and is being monitored continuously.

