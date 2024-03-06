Terror attack in Israel’s north claims life of Kerala man, leaves two others wounded

Smoke billowing over Khan Yunis amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Indian killed, two injured in Hezbollah missile strike x 00:00

An Indian national was killed and another two were injured on Monday when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah militants struck an orchard near Israel’s northern border community of Margaliot, officials said and condemned it as a cowardly terror attack on peaceful agriculture workers. All three victims were from Kerala. The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am on Monday, Zaki Heller, spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA), told PTI.

Patnibin Maxwell, 30, from Kollam in Kerala was killed in the attack. His mortal remains were identified in Ziv hospital, official sources said. Bush Joseph George, 31, and Paul Melvin, 28, were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, they said. “George was taken to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well, and has been kept under observation. He could speak with his family in India,” an official source told PTI. Melvin was slightly injured and is hospitalised at Ziv Hospital in the northern Israeli city of Safed. He is from the Idukki district.

Patnibin Maxwell

Embassy of Israel in New Delhi said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organisation Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon.” “Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured. Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff,” it posted on X. Israel regards equally all nationals, who are injured or killed due to terrorism and will support the families and offer them assistance, it said.

India issues advisory: Relocate to safe areas

India on Tuesday issued an advisory for its nationals living in the border areas of Israel to relocate to safer areas within the country due to prevailing situations. “In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indians nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” Indian embassy in Israel said. Additionally, Indian authorities have also issued a emergency helpline number (+972-35226748) and an email address (cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in) for clarification and guidance in security related issues. Moreover, Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon today said that he has spoken with the relatives of deceased Indian and reassured his country’s support.

