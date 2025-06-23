Breaking News
Indian Navy to commission stealth frigate 'Tamal' in Russia soon

Updated on: 23 June,2025 08:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Upon commissioning, Tamal will join the 'Sword Arm' of the navy's  Western Fleet.

Indian Navy to commission stealth frigate 'Tamal' in Russia soon

Indian Navy's Russian-manufactured INS Tamal. Pic/X@NewsIADN

Indian Navy to commission stealth frigate ‘Tamal’ in Russia soon
Indian Navy's Russian-manufactured guided missile frigate INS Tamal that carries an array of missiles and surveillance systems will be commissioned into the force at Russia's coastal city of Kaliningrad on July 1. The ship has 26 per cent indigenous components, including the BrahMos long-range cruise missile for targeting both at sea and land, officials said.

The 125m long, 3900-tonne warship, packs a lethal punch as it features an impressive blend of Indian and Russian cutting-edge technologies and best practices in warship construction, according to the Indian Navy. Upon commissioning, Tamal will join the 'Sword Arm' of the navy's  Western Fleet.


