The Indian Navy is set to commission its latest stealth multi-role frigate, INS Tamal, on July 1 in Kaliningrad, Russia, marking a significant milestone in Indo-Russian defence cooperation.

Tamal... the mythical sword used for combat by Indra – the King of the gods. His legendary Weapon rises as a new warrior...



Coming Soon... #INSTamal pic.twitter.com/0zCysHStfH — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 22, 2025

The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice-Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, in the presence of senior Indian and Russian government and defence officials.

Built at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, INS Tamal is the eighth Krivak-class frigate to be inducted by India over the past two decades and the second in the upgraded Tushil-class. Under the broader Tushil-class agreement, two more frigates—classified as the Triput-class—are being constructed at Goa Shipyard Limited with Russian assistance, reinforcing India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

INS Tamal is expected to be the last warship procured from a foreign shipyard, underlining India’s push for defence self-reliance. The 125-metre-long, 3,900-tonne warship includes 26 per cent indigenous content, including advanced systems such as the BrahMos long-range cruise missile, HUMSA NG Mk II sonar, and a range of surveillance and fire-control radars. The ship is also equipped with vertically launched surface-to-air missiles, an upgraded 100mm naval gun, heavyweight torpedoes, anti-submarine rockets, and an array of modern electronic warfare and communication systems.

The ship’s design, developed jointly by the Indian Navy and Russia’s Severnoye Design Bureau, incorporates enhanced stealth features and improved stability. A total of 33 Indian-origin systems—double that of earlier imports—have been integrated into the vessel. Major Indian defence firms involved in the project include BrahMos Aerospace, Bharat Electronics, Keltron, Elcome Marine, Nova Integrated Systems (Tata), and Johnson Controls India.

Crew and combat capability

INS Tamal’s crew of over 250 sailors underwent rigorous training in Kaliningrad and St Petersburg, often in extreme winter conditions. The frigate has successfully completed a three-month trial period at sea, validating its weapons, sensors, and systems.

With a top speed exceeding 30 knots, INS Tamal is designed for a range of combat operations. It features air early warning and multi-role helicopters, adding flexibility and force multiplication in naval missions.

Its Network Centric Warfare capabilities and high tonnage-to-firepower ratio make it a formidable asset in blue-water operations.

Named after Tamal, the sword of Lord Indra, the ship reflects strength and readiness. Its mascot, The Great Bear, draws inspiration from both Jambavant, the immortal bear-king of Indian legend, and the Eurasian brown bear, Russia’s national animal. The ship’s motto, ‘Sarvada Sarvatra Vijaya (Victorious Always Everywhere),’ aligns with the Indian Navy’s core principle of being a “Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Ready Force.”

Following commissioning, INS Tamal will be deployed to the Navy’s Western Fleet, known as the ‘Sword Arm’ of the Indian Navy, under the Western Naval Command.