As part of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa of the Indian Navy embarked on a global circumnavigation aboard INSV Tarini. Braving storms and turbulent waters, they symbolise courage, resilience, and the evolving role of women in maritime exploration.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day 2025, two remarkable Indian Naval officers, Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa, stand as a symbol of courage and perseverance in the vast expanse of the South Atlantic Ocean. Braving relentless storms and navigating treacherous seas, they continue to prove that the oceans, like the world, hold no limits for their spirit and determination. Their journey is a testament to the fact that courage knows no boundaries.

From the South Atlantic, Lt Cdr Dilna & Lt Cdr Roopa sail through storms, proving courage knows no limits! Navika Sagar Parikrama II, flagged off in Oct 2024, showcases the Indian Navy’s commitment to women’s empowerment.



Navika Sagar Parikrama II is not just a sailing expedition; it is a powerful statement of how times have changed and how the Indian Navy is leading the way in women’s empowerment. This mission follows in the wake of the first Navika Sagar Parikrama, which was successfully completed in 2018 by an all-women crew. In its second edition, Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa embarked on this ambitious global circumnavigation expedition, which was flagged off in October 2024 aboard the Indian Navy Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini.

Setting sail from India’s shores, the officers have covered thousands of nautical miles, facing the unpredictable nature of the sea with unwavering resolve. The journey has taken them through turbulent waters, harsh weather conditions, and formidable challenges, yet they have pressed on with determination, carrying the dreams of an entire nation with them.

The expedition is a rigorous test of endurance, skill, and mental strength. The officers have encountered formidable storms, towering waves, and intense weather conditions that have tested their seamanship to the limits. Yet, with their meticulous training, precise navigation, and sheer perseverance, they have overcome every challenge that the sea has thrown their way. Their ability to adapt and make swift decisions in the face of adversity showcases the highest standards of naval excellence.

While the world watches in awe, Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa exemplify the true spirit of womanhood and the incredible heights that women can achieve. Their journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for countless Indian women who aspire to break barriers and carve their place in history. Their courage and tenacity reaffirm that women belong in every sphere, even in those traditionally dominated by men.

The Indian Navy’s steadfast commitment to inclusivity and gender equality is evident in missions like Navika Sagar Parikrama II. By providing opportunities for women to excel in challenging environments, the Navy is not just encouraging individual accomplishments but also paving the way for future generations of women officers. This historic expedition sends a powerful message to young girls across the country: the world is vast, and no dream is beyond reach.

As Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa continue their voyage, their journey is far from over. Each nautical mile they conquer brings them closer to rewriting history and completing a remarkable feat of endurance and skill. Their return to Indian shores will be a moment of national pride, a celebration of their triumph, and a testament to the indomitable spirit of Indian women.

On this International Women’s Day, as we honour the achievements of women across all fields, the story of these two officers serves as a powerful reminder that the ocean of possibilities is limitless. The waves they conquer today will inspire generations of women to follow their dreams and navigate uncharted waters with confidence and determination.