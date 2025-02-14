Commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 9, 2024, INS Tushil's commissioning ceremony in Kaliningrad was attended by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

INS Tushil, the first of two additional P1135.6 follow-on ships, returned to the home port in Karwar on Friday, marking the end of a landmark voyage that covered over 12,500 nautical miles. The ship set sail from Kaliningrad, Russia, on December 18 last year, and made stops in eight countries across three continents during its maiden passage.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 9, 2024, INS Tushil's commissioning ceremony in Kaliningrad was attended by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as well as senior naval officers, including Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy, and Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy. Before embarking on its maiden voyage, the ship's crew underwent extensive training and completed a series of trials and weapon firings. Their stay in Russia included cultural exchanges designed to strengthen ties between the two nations.

As part of its maiden voyage, INS Tushil visited ports in London (United Kingdom), Casablanca (Morocco), Dakar (Senegal), Lome (Togo), Lagos (Nigeria), Walvis Bay (Namibia), Durban (South Africa), and Victoria (Seychelles), furthering international cooperation. The crew engaged in professional interactions and conducted Maritime Partnership Exercises (MPX) with the navies of several nations, including Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Namibia, and South Africa, demonstrating India’s commitment to enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability. Additionally, the ship undertook patrolling duties in the Gulf of Guinea, contributing to regional maritime security efforts.

Upon returning to Karwar, INS Tushil was welcomed with a ceremonial event presided over by Rear Admiral Ajay Patney, Admiral Superintendent of Yard (Karwar).

The ceremony saw the participation of senior officers from the Karnataka Naval Area, and the crew was reunited with their families after seven months. The atmosphere was filled with cheers and the ship’s war cry, “Nirbhay Abhedya aur Balsheel,” as well as the Tushil song, resonating through the air.

INS Tushil will now continue its integration with the fleet and is ready to undertake the tasks assigned to her by the Indian Navy.