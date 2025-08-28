The flight, which took off from Surat airport at around 9.30 am, safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad at around 11 am after it was diverted, the official said

IndiGo arranged another flight for the passengers, an official said. Representational Pic/File/iStock

A Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Surat with around 150 passengers on board was diverted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat due to some technical issue mid-air on Thursday, an airport official said, reported the PTI.

A Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Surat with around 150 passengers on board was diverted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat due to some technical issue mid-air on Thursday, an airport official said, reported the PTI.

The flight, which took off from Surat airport at around 9.30 am, safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad at around 11 am after it was diverted, the official said.

IndiGo later arranged another flight for the passengers, he said.

"Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Surat-Dubai IndiGo flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. It safely landed at the airport at around 11.40 am with nearly 150 passengers. It was not an emergency landing," the official of the SVPI airport said, according to the PTI.

"IndiGo arranged another aircraft for the passengers. That flight took off for Dubai around 1.45 pm. The plane that was diverted and landed here is now being inspected by aircraft engineers," he added.

The replacement flight took off from Ahmedabad around 1:45 p.m. and later landed in Dubai at 1:35 pm local time, reported the IANS.

In a statement, IndiGo said, “Flight 6E 1507, operating from Surat to Dubai, made a precautionary landing in Ahmedabad due to a technical snag. While the aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks, another plane was arranged to ensure passengers reached their destination.”

“We regret the inconvenience caused and provided meals and refreshments during the wait. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and crew remain our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

This incident comes just a month after another IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa had to make a full emergency landing in Mumbai when one of its engines failed mid-air.

That aircraft, operating as flight 6E 6271, landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on July 15.

Meanwhile, the shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, closed at Rs 5,734 on Thursday, down by Rs 316 or 5.22 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The drop in share price came on news of promoter Rakesh Gangwal's family selling stocks worth Rs 7,085 crore through a block deal.

As per multiple reports, the promoter family is slated to sell 1.2 lakh shares, worth Rs 7,085 crore, at an average price of Rs 5,830 apiece.

(with PTI and IANS inputs)