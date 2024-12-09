INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak III class frigate, part of the Project 1135.6 series, and represents a significant addition to India's naval capabilities

INS Tushil, the latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, was commissioned into Indian Navy. Pic/X

Listen to this article INS Tushil: All you need to know about latest warship set to join Indian Navy x 00:00

The Indian Navy has welcomed its latest advanced warship, INS Tushil, as it successfully completed its trials to join the fleet.

ADVERTISEMENT

INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak III class frigate, part of the Project 1135.6 series, and represents a significant addition to India's naval capabilities.

The warship is the first of two additional upgraded follow-on ships under the Project 1135.6 program.

The contract for these vessels was signed in October 2016 between JSC Rosoboronexport, the Indian Navy, and the Government of India.

Here's all you may need to know about the INS Tushil.

Advanced Capabilities and Weapon Systems

INS Tushil is armed with a formidable array of modern weaponry, including:

- BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, jointly developed by India and Russia

- Vertically-launched Shtil Surface-to-Air Missiles with extended ranges

- Upgraded medium-range anti-air and surface guns featuring advanced stealth capabilities

- Optically-controlled rapid-fire gun system for close-range engagements

- Anti-submarine torpedoes and rockets

- Advanced electronic warfare and communication suites

- The warship can also accommodate upgraded anti-submarine and airborne early warning helicopters like the Kamov 28 and Kamov 31, which serve as force multipliers during naval operations.

Performance and Operational Readiness

INS Tushil is powered by an advanced gas turbine propulsion system equipped with state-of-the-art controls. The ship can achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots, with high degrees of automation and stealth features contributing to both its survivability and combat readiness.

The ship’s construction timeline began with the keel being laid on July 12, 2013. After years of careful development, it was launched in October 2021. Since then, it has undergone a comprehensive series of trials, including:

Factory trials

The trials culminated on September 24, 2024, with the ship having successfully completed all tests, including weapon system firings, validating its operational readiness. The ship is now set to join the Indian Navy in near combat-ready condition, adding vital strength to the nation's naval power.

Captain Peter Varghese, a gunnery and missile specialist, commands INS Tushil, bringing expertise and leadership to the ship’s operational deployment.

Strategic Importance for India

As an advanced multi-role frigate capable of blue-water operations, INS Tushil enhances India’s ability to project naval power across air, surface, underwater, and electromagnetic domains. With its advanced weapon systems, stealth design, and capabilities to support advanced anti-submarine and early warning helicopter operations, the INS Tushil will play a crucial role in India’s strategic maritime interests.

The addition of this sophisticated platform is timely, as geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific region demand a strong, modern naval presence.

With its successful trials and state-of-the-art capabilities, INS Tushil is set to become a cornerstone of the Indian Navy's operational fleet, furthering India's maritime security goals.

Strengthening Naval Capabilities

INS Tushil is the latest step in India’s ongoing efforts to modernize and expand its naval fleet. The addition of this advanced frigate showcases India's strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and commitment to maintaining a strong naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region.