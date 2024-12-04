The Op Demo will witness the participation of units with a combined tonnage of 90,000 Tons, with weapons and sensors having the capacity of neutralising any threat emanating from surface, subsurface or air within a radius of 300 Km

Screengrab

On the occasion of Navy Day, the Indian Navy will showcase its operational might and prowess through an Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) at Blue Flag Beach, Puri, Odisha, on December 4. The Hon'ble President of India and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest for the event, which will be hosted by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS).

The event will also be witnessed by the Governor and Chief Minister of Odisha, Union and state cabinet minister, senior Central and State Government officials, military dignitaries and local populace.

This is the second time that the Indian Navy is organising a mega event, at a location other than a major naval station.

Over 3,500 personnel will be manning the platforms at sea and 350 personnel will be involved in coordination ashore for the Op Demo.

The Navy shares a historic and strategic bond with Odisha. Ancient Odisha was renowned for its extensive maritime connections, which were central to its identity and prosperity. Odisha was a major seafaring power with a thriving tradition of overseas trade and cultural exchanges across the Bay of Bengal. Merchants and sailors from Odisha embarked on long voyages, forging ties with distant lands.

The Navy Day 24 celebrations will demonstrate the Indian Navy's Indigenous state-of-the-art technology, taking forward the Gol's resolve of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and resolve to be the 'Preferred Security Partner and First Responder' in the Indian Ocean Region guided by the vision of Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR).