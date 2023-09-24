‘Insurgents using lookalike vehicles’

The Churachandpur-based headquarters of 27 Sector of Assam Rifles, in a confidential letter to the Superintendent of Police, said immediate action should be taken to avoid adverse incidents

The Assam Rifles has requested Manipur police to take prompt action against the valley-based insurgents and miscreants who have acquired vehicles and modified them to resemble those used by the Central paramilitary force.

The Churachandpur-based headquarters of 27 Sector of Assam Rifles, in a confidential letter to the Superintendent of police of Churachandpur district said that immediate actions should be taken against such illegal modification of vehicles to avoid any kind of adverse incident.

The Assam Rifles’ September 18 letter, accessed by IANS, said, “It is reliably learnt that few Maitei miscreants with the help of VBIGs (Valley Based Insurgents Groups) have acquired many used TATA 407 from civil market and have converted them to resembled like the TATA 407 vehicle being used by Assam Rifles by painting and putting the Assam Rifles insignia.”

“These vehicles are located in the general area of Kakching. Conversion of civil vehicle to lookalike of Assam Rifles vehicle clearly shows the nefarious intention of VBIGs to tarnish the image of Assam Rifles or to utilise the same vehicle for anti-national activities,” the letter said.

“It is requested to please disseminate this input to SP, Kakching and to your higher authorities so that a preemptive action can be taken to avert any kind of adverse incident,” it added. The development comes at a time when the Manipur police on September 16 arrested five persons with sophisticated weapons in camouflage uniforms.

On Friday, the Manipur police displayed a fake identity card, posted on the X (formerly Twitter): “Fake I-card. Manipur Police has not issued such a card. Necessary legal action will be initiated.”

