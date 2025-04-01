INSV Tarini has reached Cape Town, South Africa, marking the completion of the fourth leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition. The all-women crew received a warm welcome, with engagements planned with the South African Navy and local community

Courtesy: Defence PRO

Listen to this article INSV Tarini arrives in Cape Town on Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition x 00:00

INSV Tarini has successfully arrived in Cape Town, South Africa, marking the completion of the fourth leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II (NSP II) expedition. The vessel and its crew received a warm welcome from Ms Ruby Jaspreet, Consul General of India in Cape Town, Rear Admiral (JG) Lisa Hendricks, Chief of Staff of the South African Navy Fleet, and Captain Atul Sapahia, Defence Adviser of India in Pretoria. To celebrate the occasion, the South African Naval Band performed as the vessel docked at the port.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NSP II expedition, which was flagged off on 2nd October 2024 by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, from Goa, is being undertaken by two women officers of the Indian Navy: Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A. The mission aims to cover more than 23,400 nautical miles (approximately 43,300 kilometres) over an eight-month period, with a planned return to Goa in May 2025. So far, the expedition has included stopovers at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), and Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands (United Kingdom).

During their time in Cape Town, INSV Tarini will be stationed at the Royal Cape Yacht Club for two weeks for scheduled maintenance and repairs. The crew will also engage in interactions with the South African Navy at Simon’s Town Naval Base and Gordon’s Bay Naval College. Additionally, community outreach events have been planned as part of their visit.

The crew has encountered treacherous weather conditions throughout their journey, facing rough seas, extremely cold temperatures, and stormy weather. Winds have exceeded 50 knots (93 km/h), and waves have reached heights of up to seven metres (23 feet), making the circumnavigation a highly demanding and formidable challenge.

INSV Tarini, an indigenously built 56-foot sailing vessel, was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2018 and has since been a part of multiple expeditions. The vessel stands as a symbol of the ‘Make in India’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Indian Government, showcasing India's advancements in indigenous shipbuilding.

Beyond its maritime significance, the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition also serves as a platform for promoting women’s empowerment within the Indian Armed Forces. It is expected to inspire young women to consider careers in the Services, particularly in the Indian Navy. Furthermore, this edition of the expedition aims to contribute to marine and scientific research.

The stopover of INSV Tarini in Cape Town underscores the strengthening maritime relations between India and South Africa. India remains committed to deepening its maritime cooperation with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region. In recent months, Indian Naval Ship Talwar participated in the eighth edition of Exercise IBSAMAR in October 2024 in South Africa. In January 2025, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, INS Tushil, made a port call in Durban, engaging with the South African Navy and the Indian community in KwaZulu-Natal. Such naval visits and interactions foster collaboration between the two navies, enabling them to address shared maritime challenges and exchange best practices to ensure safe and secure seas.

INSV Tarini is scheduled to depart from Cape Town on 15th April 2025, as it embarks on the next phase of its remarkable journey.