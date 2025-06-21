BJP MP Naveen Jindal led the International Yoga Day 2025 event in Kurukshetra where over 1 lakh people joined. CM Saini and Yoga Guru Ramdev emphasized yoga's role in wellness and drug-free living.

People doing Yoga on International Yoga Day 2025. Pic/PTI

BJP MP Naveen Jindal led the 11th International Day of Yoga 2025 celebrations on the holy land of Kurukshetra on Friday, where over one lakh people gathered in an atmosphere filled with energy and enthusiasm.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Jindal said, "Today, on the holy land of Kurukshetra, we have celebrated International Yoga Day and spread the message of yoga. Today, one lakh people participated in this program. You can see how much enthusiasm there is in the entire atmosphere here. Everyone enjoyed yoga."

Earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and others performed yoga in Kurukshetra under the guidance of Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev during the yoga day.

Saini said that the state government has introduced a five-minute break in all offices to reduce stress and boost energy at work.

Speaking to the reporters, Nayab Singh Saini said, "To reduce stress, we have announced a five-minute break in every office so that we can work again with new energy and strength... Everyone will implement this in the private sector as well."

He also said that efforts are being made to make Haryana free from drug abuse through cyclothons, marathons, and incentives for villages that stay drug-free.

"Whether it is a cyclothon or a marathon against drug abuse, we have made many panchayats drug-free. We also encourage sarpanches to make their villages and wards drug-free and give them incentives. Today, on the occasion of Yoga Day, we said 'Yoga Yukt aur Nasha Mukt' Haryana," Saini said.

Yoga Guru Ramdev said that yoga has become a mass movement and should be a part of everyone's daily life.

He said Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047 is based on the foundation of yoga and urged people to practice yoga every day for at least 10 to 20 minutes.

"Yog has become a mass movement. It has become a mass movement. Prime Minister's vision of making India a developed country by 2047, its basis, its foundation, is yoga. I would appeal to everyone to pledge to do yoga on June 21 and every day for at least 10-20 minutes. Yoga should become a way of our life," Ramdev Baba said.

The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

