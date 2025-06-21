The French Embassy in India marked International Yoga Day 2025 with a special yoga session, honouring India's gift to the world and France's shared legacy with yoga pioneers like Charlotte Chopin.

Pictures posted by French Embassy on X, performing Yoga. Pic/X (French embassy in India)

In view of the 11th International Yoga Day, the French Embassy in India hosted a yoga session on Saturday. The French Embassy in India noted that France shares a deep connection with yoga, embodied by figures like Padma Shri Charlotte Chopin, who was a yoga pioneer who inspired thousands in France.

The French Embassy in India, while posting on their social media account, X, stated,"On #InternationalDayofYoga2025, we hosted a yoga session, celebrating India's timeless gift to the world. From the Seine to the Ganges, France shares a deep connection with yoga, embodied by figures like Padma Shri Charlotte Chopin, a yoga pioneer who inspired thousands in France."

On #InternationalDayofYoga2025 we hosted a yoga session, celebrating India’s timeless gift to the world.



From the Seine to the Ganges, France shares a deep connection with #yoga-embodied by figures like Padma Shri Charlotte Chopin, yoga pioneer who inspired thousands in France. pic.twitter.com/7kP2ybSoQa — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) June 21, 2025

As reported by ANI, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the diplomatic corps also performed yoga in Delhi's Nehru Park on Saturday.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, Jaishankar said the yoga session was a true reflection of yoga for everyone, beyond boundaries, age, backgrounds or ability.

In a statement shared on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to join the Diplomatic Corps at the Nehru Park in Delhi this morning to celebrate #InternationalDayOfYoga. Like PM @narendramodi said today, the session was a true reflection of yoga for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability."

On June 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in the International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony".

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

As per reports, over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city. PM Modi doing yoga reinforces this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

Every year, International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on June 21. This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

According to a United Nations, yoga strengthens the body, calms the mind, and fosters a heightened sense of awareness and responsibility in daily life. This mindfulness allows one to choose healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.

In 2014, the UN declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. PM Modi first introduced the proposal in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.

