PTI quoted an official saying that the two Punjab-based members of the gang were arrested near ITI Sunderbani on Wednesday

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article J-K: Two drug peddlers arrested in Rajouri with narcotics worth over Rs 150 crore x 00:00

Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said that an inter-state drug peddling racket was busted and two of its members were arrested with 22 kg of narcotics worth over Rs 150 crore in the international market.

PTI quoted an official saying that the two Punjab-based members of the gang were arrested near ITI Sunderbani on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A specific intelligence input was received about the two suspects travelling from Rajouri towards Jammu in a vehicle on Wednesday late evening," Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh told PTI.

"Acting swiftly over the tip-off, police teams were put on alert across the district and existing nakas (checkposts) were strengthened to intercept them," Singh said.

The accused's car was intercepted at a police checkpost near ITI Sunderbani on the Jammu-Rajouri national highway. Upon frisking the duo and searching their car, the police team found 22 kg of heroin-like substance, the SSP said.

The accused have been identified as Onkar Singh and Shamsher Singh, both residents of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, the police said. A case has been registered against the duo and further probe is underway, the police added.

"More arrests in the case are expected during the investigation," the SSP said, adding that the latest arrest was a major success for their anti-narcotics operation.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said that at least 217 drug peddlers have been arrested and narcotics worth over Rs 7 crore recovered so far this year.

PTI report quoted a police official saying that "as part of its crackdown on drug peddling, the Baramulla police has registered 144 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the first five months of this year."

According to PTI, 217 drug peddlers have been arrested so far. Twenty-three of them, who are habitual drug peddlers, have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act and the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Contraband worth crores of rupees in the black market has been recovered, said police.

The police official said 2.625 kg of brown sugar worth about Rs 3.41 crore and 2.419 kg of heroin worth Rs 3.14 crore in the black market have been recovered. Charas, poppy straw and cannabis powder have also been recovered.

(With PTI inputs)