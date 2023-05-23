Jacqueline Fernandez moves Patiala House Court to seek permission to travel abroad

Jacqueline Fernandez along with her lawyers reached the Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking permission to travel abroad



Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday moved an application in a Delhi Court seeking permission to travel abroad, ANI reported.

Jacqueline Fernandez along with her lawyers reached the Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking permission to travel abroad.

Jacqueline Fernandez is being investigated by the ED in an Rs-200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez earlier had appeared before the probe agency for questioning in a money laundering investigation against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd., the PTI had reported.

#WATCH | Actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking permission to travel abroad. pic.twitter.com/RVVCXmOi8m — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband, as per the PTI.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case.

In an application at a Delhi court in January, Jacqueline Fernandez had stated that she is a Sri Lankan National living in India since 2009 and belongs to Bollywood Fraternity and holds a good name in the Bollywood industry, stated the application

She earlier stated that being a renowned film the actress has been invited for events, press conferences, rehearsals and participation in the event.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)