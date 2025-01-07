Breaking News
Jaishankar, Sullivan review India-US ties

Updated on: 07 January,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Sullivan is on a visit to India two weeks ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the US

Jaishankar, Sullivan review India-US ties

EAM S Jaishankar with US NSA Jake Sullivan, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, broadly reviewing the trajectory of India-US global strategic partnership in the last four years under the Biden administration.


Sullivan is on a visit to India two weeks ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the US. In a post on X, Jaishankar complimented Sullivan for his “personal contribution” to forging a “closer and stronger” India-US partnership. One of the most significant measures initiated to expand the bilateral ties was the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology or iCET.


The iCET was launched by PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in May 2022 with an aim to forge greater collaboration in areas of critical technologies such as AI, semiconductors, biotech, and defence innovation. “Continued our ongoing discussions on deepening bilateral, regional and global cooperation. Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.


S Jaishankar Joe Biden India news national news new delhi india united states of america

